North Vancouver reserve vandalized following St. Paul’s investigation announcement

The act is described as “getting more hate for uncovering hate”

Only a day after an investigation into the St. Paul’s residential school was announced, a North Vancouver reserve was vandalized.

According to a Tweet by Tsleil-Waututh treaty director, Gabriel George, “Someone knocked down all our business signs and even pulled up cemented municipal signs,” on Wednesday (Aug. 11) evening.

The announcement on Tuesday was made in support of Indigenous children who never came home from St. Paul’s.

READ MORE: First Nations to search for children who didn’t come home from North Vancouver school

Black Press Media has reached out to the North Vancouver RCMP and is awaiting comment.

