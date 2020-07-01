Northbound lane of Coquihalla closed after vehicle incident near Hope

Drivers coming from the Lower Mainland towards the B.C. Interior should expect delays as a vehicle incident has closed one lane of northbound traffic, according to DriveBC.
The incident occurred just north of the Great Bear Snowshed near Hope, around 2 p.m.
Emergency crews are on scene, says DriveBC.
#BCHwy5 – Vehicle incident northbound just north of the Great Bear Snow shed. The left lane is blocked. Emergency crews are on scene. Please drive with care and expect delays. #Coquihalla #HopeBC #MerrittBC pic.twitter.com/4RyH6vRWaU
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 1, 2020
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.