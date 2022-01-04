The city of Quesnel closed the Johnston Bridge Loop. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The city of Quesnel closed the Johnston Bridge Loop. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Northern B.C. town sees flooding due to ice jam, as winter weather continues

The Quesnel River is completely covered by ice

The Johnston Bridge Loop has been closed due to flooding caused by an ice jam on the Quesnel River.

The loop, which helps connect downtown Quesnel to the Johnston and Carson subdivisions, runs alongside the river.

On Monday, Jan. 3, the city warned drivers to be careful on Facebook. They had put signs alongside a large frozen section of water.

By Tuesday, the loop was completely closed.

The Johnston Bridge remains open to southbound traffic only.

While portions of the Fraser River remain open water, much of the river is frozen. Quesnel had record-setting cold temperatures in late-December.

Areas around Smithers were put under an evacuation alert due to ice jams on Dec. 26.

READ MORE: Ice jam threat prompts evacuation alert for northern B.C. community

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021Quesnel

Previous story
VIDEO: Thieves steal 7 cars and key vault from Langley dealership
Next story
B.C. hospitals see more COVID-19 admissions in Omicron surge

Just Posted

A group of skaters took a photo after a day of playing hockey on Whonnock Lake on Dec. 30. (Clayton Gagnon Facebook/Special to The News)
Subzero temperatures mean shinny on Maple Ridge lake

Leanne Van Dongen shows off her certificates from the 2021 Royal Dragonfly Book Awards. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author wins big in international book contest

Environment Canada said the rapid accumulation of snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. (Screen grab)
Snow Wednesday night could affect morning commute in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue crew during the first tree chipping event of 2022. (Conor Morley/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue chips roughly 300 Christmas trees