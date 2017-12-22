Stay off the ice, says the City of Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Not safe to skate in Maple Ridge, city warns

Crews don’t monitor the ice thickness during brief cold spells

The temptation, after it’s been cold for a while, is to strap on the blades and go for a skate somewhere, out on a frozen lake.

Not a good idea, says the City of Maple Ridge.

The city does not monitor ice conditions or check ice thickness anywhere within its borders so there is no way for skaters to know if it’s safe enough, said Valoree Richmond, parks manager.

It will even post signs at Whonnock Lake telling people to stay off the ice.

Last winter’s cold and snow winter saw the lake freeze over completely with many skaters risking going out on the ice.

Currents and wind can often lead to dangerously thin sections of ice. The thickness of the ice needs to be 15 centimetres before it’s safe to walk on.

Other cities often have farmers donating patches of their frozen fields for skating. Richmond said that would be nice if that happened in Maple Ridge.

