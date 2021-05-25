Fire crews work to contain a blaze in New Westminster on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Fire crews work to contain a blaze in New Westminster on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

‘Now there is nothing left’: Bar destroyed in New Westminster fire

Building also houses a tattoo shop and a Vietnamese restaraunt

A fire that broke out in the early morning hours of Monday (May 24) morning has destroyed a 15-year-old bar in New Westminster.

Police and firefighters were on scene at 3 a.m. fighting the blaze in the 400-block of Columbia Street. The blaze shut down the surrounding areas and cut power for an entire day.

On their Facebook page, the Heritage Grill said that despite being hopeful at first that fire crews had contained the blaze, the nearly 16-year-old establishment was no more.

“At some point earlier in the day we were hopeful that the fire had been somewhat brought under control and that something might be salvageable. Sadly throughout the day, events took a turn for the worse,” the grill’s social media page stated.

“We would have been celebrating our 16 year anniversary in just four days. Now there is nothing left. It has been an honor welcoming so many of you to “The Grill” over the past almost 16 years. No doubt the monumental loss will hit home for us and the community in the coming days and weeks.”

The building also houses Happy Buddha Tattoo, which noted on Facebook that they are “absolutely devastated,” but aren’t yet sure about the extend of the damage, and Vietnamese restaurant Pho Pho You, which noted they are relieved that no one was injured in the blaze.

“From what we understand our restaurant was not catastrophically burned but we are worried about the infrastructure of the whole building,” the restaurant added.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote thanked first responders and offered his condolences.

“I’m saddened to see the news of the fire on Columbia St this morning. This is absolutely devastating for several local businesses and for our community,” he said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
Maple Ridge restaurateur writes Feast on This

Just Posted

Mike Mulcahy of Big Feast has published a book. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge restaurateur writes Feast on This

Mulcahy offers life stories and Big Feast recipes

Case worker Steve Wizzard wants renters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to know the rent bank can help them get through tough times. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Rent bank not being used by Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows tenants

Lack of awareness about availability of no-interest loans to blame: Wizzard

Maple Ridge’s Aisha Douglas shared a few images she captures while walking the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tranquility discovered on the dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Ron Paley recently scaled Alouette Mountain, in Golden Ears Provincial Park, to the Canning Memorial Lookout. It’s an area named after a Maple Ridge climber killed at age 22, while descending from Canada’s highest mountain – Mount Logan in Kluane National Park of the Yukon. A map shelter and picnic table at the site were built with donation made in memory of Stephen Murray Canning. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Canning Memorial Lookout

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Brent Rideout captured a photo, which because of focus and movement looks much like an oil painting, of a tugboat barrelling eastbound down the Fraser River, just off Bonson Landing. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tug steaming down the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Fire crews work to contain a blaze in New Westminster on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
‘Now there is nothing left’: Bar destroyed in New Westminster fire

Building also houses a tattoo shop and a Vietnamese restaraunt

Blewett resident Michael Jeffery spotted this skunk with its head stuck in a can Saturday. Photo: Michael Jeffery
‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Michael Jeffery risked being sprayed when he decided to help the animal

Premier John Horgan arrives to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s plans to restart the province with the methodical lifting of strict COVID-19 health restrictions are set to be announced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. set to lay out restart road map as COVID-19 cases slow, vaccinations increase

Horgan said plans involve gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July B.C. will be in a better spot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Firefighter medic Andy Tighe snaps a photo of the breakaway plus-class cruise ship Norwegian Bliss while Captain Tracy Mettler operates a fireboat in the Tongass Narrows in Ketchikan, Alaska, on June 4, 2018. President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, May 24, 2021, legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)
Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume, bypassing B.C. ports

Canada, amid COVID-19 concerns, has barred cruise operations through February

Bob and Berla McLaughlin of Surrey, with scruffy little Sophie, took part in a small car rally that drove through the village of Fort Langley Monday, to mark Victoria Day and to replace the traditional May Day Parade that would have been in its 99th year – if not for COVID. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Rain dampens numbers, not spirit in ’unofficial parade’ through Fort Langley

99th annual May Day Parade wasn’t allowed, so a few dozen car lovers decided to take a ‘drive’

Tax freedom day for Canadians happened May 24, a week later than last year, calculated the Fraser Institute. (Pixabay Image)
‘Tax Freedom Day’ in Canada is coming a week later this year

Fraser Institute calculates May 24 as day average household income matches tax payable for 2021

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Most Read