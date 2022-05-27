A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

Nugget the puppy missing after truck and camper stolen on Vancouver Island

Camper taken from Langford later found in Shawnigan Lake but 3-month Pomeranian still missing

It’s bad enough when your truck and camper get stolen.

But what really hurts is losing the precious nugget that was inside.

Nugget, a three-month-old Pomeranian puppy is missing after a vehicle was stolen in the early hours of May 26 from a job site in the Victoria suburb of Langford with the dog inside. The camper was later recovered in the neighbouring community of Shawnigan Lake, but not the truck or the pup.

The stolen truck is a grey, 2006, Ford F-250, super cab bearing a British Columbia licence plate PM7621.

Anyone who sees the truck or a dog that may be Nugget, to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ ALSO: Summer can be a batty time as young start to roam, says B.C. biologist

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

Just Posted

Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News)
Paris gala at Pitt Meadows resort sells out

Ramblers were flying at the Fraser North Track and Field Championships. (Special to The News)
Ramblers win medals, team titles at regional track championships

Adam Alcalde, a multi-media sales representative for The News, loves participating in the Design An Ad program that allows children to demonstrate their creativity and artistic abilities, creating advertisements for community businesses. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Creative young minds share ideas for advertising

Beth LeDrew of Pitt Meadows took a stroll out to the Addington marshlands last weekend, and spotted these two osprey. Do you have a local wildlife shot you’d be willing to share. Send it in today, and you could win. (Special to The News)
Aim, snap, shoot, and share pictures of wildlife to win