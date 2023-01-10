Numerous vehicles vandalized in Maple Ridge

Both mirror’s on Andie Wilson’s car were broken along Kanaka Way. (Andie Wilson/Special to The News)

Numerous vehicles were vandalised over the weekend in Maple Ridge.

People have been commenting on Facebook saying that vehicles that were parked along Kanaka Way between Creekside Street and Lougheed Highway had their side mirrors broken sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

One person said they counted at least seven cars along Kanaka Way that had been damaged.

Another poster said more vehicles had their mirrors broken along Cottonwood Drive – about 16 vehicles were hit in that area.

Andie Wilson’s vehicle had both mirrors vandalized along Kanaka Way.

“Luckily they weren’t totally smashed off but the backing of them came off,” she said, noting that there wasn’t any other damage.

Alexandra Ward’s mother lives on Cottonwood Drive and she visits her regularly with her daughters. Ward was visiting Monday, Jan. 9, when her mom told her about 16 vehicles had mirrors broken.

When Ward left her mother’s place and was driving along Cottonwood, she noticed five cars parked along the road with their mirrors broken.

She remarked that it is unfortunate a person cannot trust to park their car on their own street without something like this happening.

JR Saunders’ son, Taric, discovered his vehicle, a Mazda Miata had been damaged on Monday morning. The 20-year-old found both his mirrors broken off his vehicle that was parked on the north west side of Kanaka Way, close to the townhouse complex Maple Heights.

READ MORE: Tires slashed in weekend vandalism spree

ALSO: Arrest made in vehicle vandalism around Ridge Meadows Hospital

When Saunders left for work Monday morning, he saw another man on Kanaka who appeared to be trying to re-attach a passenger-side mirror, just before his son phoned him to tell him about his car. Then Saunders went online and saw the posts by victims of the vandalism.

“On the way home last night I was a bit more observant and saw another black Honda Civic, again close to Lougheed, where I saw the man in the morning, with both its mirrors ripped off,” he said.

People online have blamed the vandalism on a group of children that have been also kicking doors in the middle of the night.

Another person reported that there is an RCMP file open – RM23-488 – for anyone needing to report damage.

Ridge Meadows RCMP would only say that a number of vehicles were damaged along Kanaka over the weekend. They did not confirm how many vehicles were vandalized, when or where the incident took place, or how many suspects they are looking for.

“This is currently an ongoing investigation,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

maple ridgeRCMP