VIDEO: Occupants escape house fire Wednesday night in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge fire department responded to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., the crews responded to the 11800-block of 232nd St., after receiving multiple calls for a house fire. When the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-level house in the area.

Jame Clelland, the assistant fire chief with the department told The News that when the crews got to the scene, they “saw that the building was involved and the fire was in the garage and a part of the house.”

The crew got to work immediately and put the fire out.

All occupants of the house escaped the fire unharmed.

A witness who was on scene, later said that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the house and someone dressed in black ran away from the scene.

The RCMP interviewed multiple witnesses and the incident is currently under investigation.

More information as it becomes available.

