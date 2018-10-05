OCOP: Andre is Maple Ridge’s Mr. Lacrosse

Burrards GM has done everything in the sport

“There are guys who play lacrosse, and there are lacrosse players”

– Brendan Mundorf.

Lance Andre believes lacrosse has given him everything, and he gives everything to lacrosse.

The president/governor/general manager of the Maple Ridge Burrards has been through everything and done everything in the sport.

What’s left for him are dreams that only occur late in the game – like being GM of a team that wins the Mann Cup, or drafting his son into the Western Lacrosse Association.

Andre was himself a first-round draft choice.

He played lacrosse his entire life as a goaltender, all of his minor days in Coquitlam, then moving up to junior A with the Adanacs, then being drafted by the Adanacs of the WLA.

His career went from 1982 with the Coquitlam Adanacs and ended 1998 with the Burnaby Lakers. He played 101 games, faced 3,135 shots and posted a .771 save percentage. He had another 23 playoff games, faced another 799 shots and upped it to a .791 save percentage.

He got in the WLA record books for scoring a goal on July 24, 1985 – one of only a dozen goaltenders to accomplish the feat.

And he played for the Adanacs when they hosted the Brampton Excelsiors in the 1992 Mann Cup.

Andre said he was traded from Coquitlam to the Burnaby Lakers, and the lifelong Adanac lost some of his passion for the sport.

“It was a different culture to where I had played, and I lost my love for the game.”

Guys missed practice. There wasn’t a high level of commitment on those teams. He eventually hung up his pads and started raising a family.

For four or five years, he didn’t even watch lacrosse.

Andre hadn’t played in years, when his good friend and Burrards coach/GM Daren Fridge needed a backup goaltender, and asked Andre to come out of retirement.

It was a kneejerk “no.”

Then his wife said his sons, two and five, would love to see their dad play.

The game went through some amazing changes. He stood in a bigger net in warmups, and the balls whipped past him.

“And they were all athletes,” he said.

When he played, a chubby guy could be a star. Great hands were more noticeable than a bit of a beer gut during his playing days.

“There was no pro league, it [the WLA] was the highest level you could play. But it was never where guys would train every day. Now you walk into the room, and the guys all have six packs.”

Then he got his son into the sport. He scored a hat-trick in sons: Dale, 17, Drew, 13 and Dylan, 10. Dale had obvious talent and loved the sport.

Andre sat in the stands and grumbled.

“My wife said, ‘If you’re going to sit here and critique, then why don’t you coach.’”

That sentiment touched off a 16-year coaching career with the Burrards.

He has eight silver medals from the provincials. His hometown was his nemesis.

“We always lost to Coquitlam.”

But just giving the kids a chance to play for a championship is a great experience, he said.

“The highlights are being able to run into boys who are now 21 and 22, and have a conversation with them, and see how well these boys are doing,” he said. “I always took it that I was a mentor.

“You see how they develop, and the great young men they become.”

In addition to coaching, he served seven years as the president of Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse. Teams were called the Rams when he started, but he led the name change to the same as the WLA team – Burrards.

“The kids feel like they’re a Burrard. The whole Burrards organization [went] to the Mann Cup this year,” he said.

From his playing career, Andre knew the many great players who had moved to Maple Ridge to buy a house and raise a family.

“It was like a reunion.”

He, Fridge, Chris Gill, Curt Malawsky and other great players came to coach, and they created a culture of excellence in Maple Ridge.

He was back to loving the game, and looks back now at everything he has gotten from lacrosse.

“It kept me out of trouble, and made me lifelong friends.”

This was his first season not coaching in a long time, and Andre admits, “I 100 per cent miss it.”

But he is at the top of the Burrards WLA organization, which has now been to two Mann Cups in the past three years.

“Things are going great. Guys love playing here, and we’re getting a bigger and bigger fan base.”

Andre has been successful in business with his company, Alpha Drywall.

But he has a lot more to say about how Drew is playing junior A in New Westminster, and is on the verge of a U.S. scholarship to play field lacrosse in the NCAA. A bunch of schools have been in touch.

“Nobody is going to get rich playing lacrosse, but if you can get a $100,000 scholarship, that’s as good as it gets.

He plans to stick with the Burrards executive for about five years.

“I want to keep at it until we can draft my son.”