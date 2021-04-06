Off-duty police dog team tracks down suspect in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles in Pitt Meadows and are asking for witness or video. (Black Press files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses or video surveillance after a rash of thefts from vehicles in Pitt Meadows over the Easter long weekend.

They have a suspect.

On Saturday, April 3, in the early hours of the morning, multiple vehicle were broken into. Some of the areas hit were the 19500 block of 120B Ave, 19500 Sutton Place, 11900 block of 194B Street, 19800 block of Silverthorne Place and 19700 block of Blaney Drive.

A man was observed rummaging through a vehicle with a broken window before leaving the scene. An off-duty Vancouver Police officer with a canine unit tracked a 35-year-old man to the intersection of Airport Way and Bonson Road, where he was arrested by Ridge Meadows RCMP without incident.

“At this time the suspect has only been linked to the one alleged theft from vehicle” said Const. Julie Klaussner. “Video surveillance will be key in the continuing of this investigation going forward.”

She asks members of the public, if they have any video of a suspicious person in their neighborhood to please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at the Pitt Meadows Community Police office directly at 604-465-2402.