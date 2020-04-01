North Bonson Park off-leash dog area was empty recently. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Off-leash dog parks remain open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Teams of monitors will be making sure people are physical distancing

Dog parks have remained open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows and will stay open as long as users are able to maintain safe distances from one another.

Teams of park monitors have been assembled in both communities to make sure people are abiding by the orders and directives being set out by the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

This despite the closure of park play areas and washrooms at parks.

The City of Chilliwack temporarily closed all dog parks at dusk on Monday to stop groups of people from congregating. The city’s mayor, Ken Popove, explained that it’s difficult to maintian physical distancing in these spaces. He suggested taking dogs for a walk around the neighbourhood instead.

The new task forces will be monitoring all of the parks in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, not just the dog parks.

“We have absolutely bolstered our bylaws team and it is now composed of bylaws and parks and recreation and they are pro-actively monitoring different sites,” said Carolyn Baldridge with the City of Pitt Meadows.

Their focus will be on education, she said.

READ MORE: More information needed after dog’s weak positive COVID-19 test result

So far, Baldridge said, there have been no issues or complaints, yet, about either of the two parks in the city: Hoffman Park nor North Bonson Park.

In addition to the park monitors, the city is constantly pushing out messaging about physical distancing, added Baldridge.

And she is encouraging anyone who observes others who are not physically distancing adequately to report it to bylaws.

At the five dog parks in the City of Maple Ridge signs have been posted to remind people about physical distancing and how to be safe during this pandemic.

READ: Dog missing in Lower Mainland since winter sees his family again for the first time

“They will continue to be open as long as members of the public are respecting the need for physical distance,” said Valoree Richmond with the City of Maple Ridge.

They have labelled their new team, made up of recreation and community engagement staff, as Parks Ambassadors who will approach people not obeying the rules, at a safe distance, and educate them.

If the park users still choose not to comply then,” we can escalate the response to our colleagues in Bylaws who have been given authority to enforce the provincial health orders relating to COVID-19,” explained director of recreation and community engagement with the City of Maple Ridge Danielle Pope.

To date, though, they have been getting a good response to the program, said Pope.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Just Posted

Off-leash dog parks remain open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Teams of monitors will be making sure people are physical distancing

Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games organizers disappointed but proud

Should be extra-prepared for the 2024 Summer Games once it comes

About 1,300 BC Hydro customers without power in Maple Ridge

A tree has fallen across electrical wires

WEATHER: Environment Canada forecasts snow for Ridge Meadows

Wednesday will see mostly sun and cloud

Maple Ridge HandyDART driver worried about safety with COVID-19

Union says operators need more personal protective equipment

B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

Frank and Rena Phillips marked occasion at Nanaimo Seniors Village this week while social distancing

A look at some of the B.C. inventors creating life-saving tools in fight against COVID-19

Groups across B.C. are working together to create what they hope will help people affected by the pandemic

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

VIDEO: Dog missing in Lower Mainland since winter sees his family again for the first time

Aldergrove helped find Buster, says dad, who has now witnessed ‘the power of social media’

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Most Read