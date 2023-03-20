FILE – Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officer seriously injured after teen doing donuts during Vancouver joy-ride ends in crash

Sixteen-year-old driver was arrested and is facing numerous charges

A Vancouver police constable has been seriously injured in a joy-ride-gone-wrong by a group of teens Monday morning (March 20).

According to police, the officer and his partner were in their patrol car near the intersection at Kingsway and Tyne while responding to an unrelated 911 call.

Investigators believe a 16-year-old driver was doing donuts before colliding with the unmarked police car, which then caught fire.

The driver and two other teenaged passengers were uninjured. Meanwhile, the other officer was less seriously injured and is recovering at home.

The teen driver was arrested and is facing numerous charges, including driving without a license and dangerous driving.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam video from the area is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

crime

