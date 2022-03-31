Officers receive recognition for removing impaired drivers from Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows roads

Insp. Jayson Lucash presents Const. Jason Rouillier with his Team Alexa award. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Four officers with the Ridge Meadows RCMP were honoured at the local detachment this week for their combined efforts in getting 125 impaired drivers off of local roads over the course of one year.

Each of the officers received a Team Alexa Award, created in honour of 4-year-old Alexa Middelaer who died after being hit by an impaired driver in 2008.

Const. Jason Rouillier had the highest number of impaired investigations, after removing 76 impaired drivers from Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows roads.

Two of the other members, were honoured with All-Star status which means that they removed at least 25 impaired drivers within the same time period.

And they weren’t the only officers to receive the awards. In all 10 new recipients were welcomed to Alexa’s Team who have collectively removed 217 high-risk drivers from local roadways

To receive a nomination to the Alexa Team you must have removed a minimum of 12 impaired drivers by Immediate Roadside Prohibition, or Criminal Code investigations, due to impairment by either drugs or alcohol.

The four officers received their awards at the local detachment on Wednesday, March 30.

“First Responders see first-hand the devastation that impaired driving can cause,” remarked Insp. Jayson Lucash.

“Here in British Columbia we have been provided tools, training and legislative support to help combat those who choose to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” added Lucash, aprevious Alexa Award recipient himself.

• With the exception of Rouillier, names of the other officers were withheld by the Ridge Meadows RCMP because they have not signed release agreements.