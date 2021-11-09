Official ribbon-cutting marks Onni’s park land donation to City of Pitt Meadows

The detailed plans for this new park land have not yet been determined. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

City of Pitt Meadows celebrated the transfer of ownership of Onni’s Amenity Land contribution to the city with an official ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

As part of the development of the Golden Ears Business Park phases three and four, Onni Group Developments had made a 13-acres green space contribution, adjacent to the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park to the city as part of their rezoning process. This space includes eight acres of park land, and five acres of an enhanced trail network, with an estimated value of $22.5 million.

City’s Chief Aministrative Officer Mark Roberts noted that the amenity land contribution was a unique arrangement that reserved more green space and recreational opportunities for the community.

“The location of the new land allows the opportunity to expand the Athletic Park, and the enhanced trail network will provide further connectivity for walkers, joggers and cyclists,” he said.

This new park land acquisition comes ahead of the finalization of the City’s Parks, Recreation and Culture (PRC) Master Plan which is expected this November.

“One of the key priorities of our PRC master planning process has been to find ways to expand and enhance our parks, recreation, arts and culture amenities for residents of all ages and all abilities,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “We are very proud of this new park land and we are excited to see the community enjoy it for years to come.”

The detailed plans for this new park land have not yet been determined, however it will be a priority for the new PRC Advisory Committee the City plans to establish in 2022.

The PRC Master Plan will be finalized during a council meeting later this month to help guide parks, recreation, arts and culture programs, amenities, facilities and services in the community for the next 15 years.

