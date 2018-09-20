Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

Three people were killed Thursday morning in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution centre in northeast Maryland, officials said.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting stressed that the number of dead is based on preliminary information. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The attack came nearly three months after a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members.

The FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an “active shooter situation” and said its Baltimore field office was assisting.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting involved “multiple victims” and warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution centre in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Just Posted

Maple Ridge bracing for another downpour

Environment Canada issues weather statement Thursday

OCOP: ‘Comfort through animals’

Hannah Carson has had a passion for riding since age four.

Maple Ridge woman fastest up the Grouse Grind

Madison Sands sets a new record time on Vancouver’s fitness landmark

Solving homelessness will take collective effort, says Maple Ridge candidate

Wants to help people the way people have helped him

Pitt Meadows moves to ban all retail marijiuana sales

New bylaw to public hearing on Oct. 2

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Police raid Langley home in search for ‘extremely violent’ murder suspect

Several law enforcement agencies were at a Willoughby home, hunting for a man charged with murder.

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

The hunt for online herb: feds seek dope on hazy world of pot’s ‘cryptomarket’

In less than a month, Canada to be first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana

Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated

On a 9-2 vote, the executive committee declared RUSADA as having satisfied conditions

Burnaby pedestrian in hospital after being hit crossing busy street

Driver remained on scene, is speaking to RCMP

‘Drought-stressed’ trees could fall as strong winds, rain hit Metro Vancouver

Weather is expected to worsen into the weekend

5 to start your day

Massive barn fire in Agassiz, messages of hope line Vancouver-area bridge and more

Most Read