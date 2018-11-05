CRD officials have confirmed the dog will be euthanized. (Facebook/Kyla Johnson)

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Feedback was fast and furious to a weekend story about a pit bull attack that Black Press Media in Greater Victoria initially posted on Saturday, following a vicious attack at a family gathering in Colwood.

West Shore RCMP say they were called to a home in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 after a dog was bumped into during roughhousing between two men, and it became aggressive and injured multiple people.

RELATED: Dog attack leaves multiple party-goers injured: RCMP

The dog’s owner managed to secure the animal inside a bedroom at the home but sustained serious injuries.

With assistance of police, the Capital Regional Animal Control Officer safely removed the animal.

Four injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The dog has since been passed along to CRD animal control, who confirm the animal will be euthanized.

“We’re still discussing with kennel master, but it will happen for sure,” said Don Brown, Chief Bylaw officer for the CRD.

“The only dogs we put down are the ones involved in serious attacks.”

When asked to clarify what can be deemed a “serious attack”, he added that an attack which led to four people going to hospital is “pretty serious”.

Brown said one of the biggest problems of remains new pet owners who adopt animals out from shelters, without knowing the animal’s previous history.

“I don’t understand why people see the need to go out of the way to adopt a dog and not know the history.”

Our readers were divided with some blaming the situation and others blaming the owners.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator
Next story
Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Just Posted

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Looking Back: ‘Because he died that day’

Tthis Remembrance Day marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Maple Ridge school bus operator says seatbelts a good discussion

People passing when lights flashing of greater concern

Dark, dramatic and whistfully dreamy dominate annual piano concert in Pitt Meadows

The 22nd annual Fall Piano Concert takes place Nov. 16

Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Michael Bonin

One of the three men accused of killing Michael Bonin has had the charge against him reduced.

700 poppies to surround RCL Branch 88 for Remembrance Day

Kanaka Creek elementary students plant the first 65 poppies

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

Most Read