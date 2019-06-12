Friends of the two boating victims, Ryan Ellison and Nick Trask, are posting this tribute photo of the two friends in social media. (Facebook photo)

Update: Two Maple Ridge men identified as victims in fatal Okanagan boat crash

Friends from Maple Ridge killed in Osoyoos Saturday

Two men who were killed in a boat crash in the Okanagan have been identified as Maple Ridge men.

Nick Trask, 36, is from Maple Ridge, and Ryan Ellison, 35, lived in Kamloops, but graduated from Maple Ridge secondary.

They were identified by friends who are leaving tributes in social media, and many are posting a photo of the two friends in the social media accounts.

They were in a boat that collided with another aluminum boat on Saturday on Osoyoos Lake. Three other men were also seriously injured in the crash.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said an investigation into how the accident was caused is underway.

Ellison had a brother Clayton who died in an off-roading accident in Hope in 2013.

More details as they become available.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam
Next story
Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Just Posted

Update: Two Maple Ridge men identified as victims in fatal Okanagan boat crash

Friends from Maple Ridge killed in Osoyoos Saturday

Inspiring book by Maple Ridge author, now a movie

Mathew Biju wrote about man who helped people escape poverty

Log house dog house built for one in Maple Ridge

Grade 12 student Samuel Smith built the dog house as a final project for the SD42 Connex program

Conservation officers says waste collection system attracts bears

Garbage can be on the streets all day in Maple Ridge

Fraser Health responds to call for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Protests at authority offices on Tuesday

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Langley mayor to take up hospital parking fees with Fraser Health

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

B.C. First Nation leaders to call for return of sacred burial grounds

Province and developer have yet to reach agreement to turn over Lightning Rock site in Abbotsford

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Most Read