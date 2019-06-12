Update: Two Maple Ridge men identified as victims in fatal Okanagan boat crash

Friends of the two boating victims, Ryan Ellison and Nick Trask, are posting this tribute photo of the two friends in social media. (Facebook photo)

Two men who were killed in a boat crash in the Okanagan have been identified as Maple Ridge men.

Nick Trask, 36, is from Maple Ridge, and Ryan Ellison, 35, lived in Kamloops, but graduated from Maple Ridge secondary.

They were identified by friends who are leaving tributes in social media, and many are posting a photo of the two friends in the social media accounts.

They were in a boat that collided with another aluminum boat on Saturday on Osoyoos Lake. Three other men were also seriously injured in the crash.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said an investigation into how the accident was caused is underway.

Ellison had a brother Clayton who died in an off-roading accident in Hope in 2013.

More details as they become available.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter