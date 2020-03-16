Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Lake Country’s Save On Foods general manager Paul Davidson said he feels awful that a couple was able to buy the store’s entire supply of meat products on March 13.

Taylor Born, a person who posted a video of the incident online, said the couple cut other grocery shoppers off as they took and bought two full shopping carts worth of meat all at once.

“This is definitely an act that we don’t condone at this store,” said Davidson.

“I feel awful from this. What we always want to do is to provide product for all our customers.”

Moving forward, Davidson said customers will only be able to buy a certain amount of products from each department in the store.

READ MORE: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Davidson said the limitations will ensure his store is properly stocked with grocery products at all times.

“We’re putting in these measures because we don’t want any inconvenience for our regular customers,” said Davidson.

“While we’re short of product right now, we won’t be short of product moving forward.”

Just last week, Kelowna shoppers voiced their frustration over people hoarding toilet paper from local stores.

Masks have been another product in short supply across the Okanagan with the growing COVID-19 concerns.

Born’s video of the grocery shoppers has been viewed almost 46,000 times.

Coronavirus

Most Read