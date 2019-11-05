Actress Ali Larter will be in the Okanagan shooting for the film The Last Victim throughout November. Larter is best known for her leading role in Resident Evil. (Contributed)

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

For the next 25 days the Okanagan will act as the set for the film ‘The Last Victim’ staring Resident Evil’s Ali Larter.

Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland announced the production will begin shooting on Nov. 5 and will use the landscape of the North and South Okanagan as well as Eagle Creek Studios Okanagan to make the film.

The Last Victim stars Ali Larter (Resident Evil, Heros, The Rookie); Ralph Ineson (The Last Jedi, Ready Player One, Guardians of the Galaxy); and Ron Perlman, a bona fide superstar known for such iconic characters as Hellboy and as Clay Morrow in his Golden Globe-winning performance in Sons of Anarchy.

READ MORE: Reports of pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

“A film shoot with this calibre of talent is once again the result of what our region offers filmmakers,” said Summerland. “To have this kind of film production activity here in November is a boost to our local economy.”

Larter stars as an anthropologist trapped in a desolate, unforgiving New Mexico wilderness, struggling to stay one step ahead of a strange gang of outcasts being led by a misguided and ruthlessly terrifying idealist played by Ralph Ineson.

Ron Perlman plays the small-town sheriff who tries to piece together the events of a violent night with no witnesses and few clues, leading him and his quirky deputy deep into the vast and deadly landscape of the American Southwest.

The Screenplay is by Ashley James Louis, based on a story by Naveen A. Chapathuram and Doc Justin.

Naveen directs as well as produces alongside Peach Partners, Blind Alley Entertainment, Immortal Thoughts, The Catalyst Group and Todd Berger. Lukasz Pruchnik is the cinematographer.

For more information on the Okanagan Film Commission visit the Okanagan film website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chamber seeks community input to develop government policy

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR
Next story
Horgan won’t intervene in Metro Vancouver transit strike

Just Posted

Development would bring 350 units to Pitt Meadows

Proposal at the corner of Lougheed and Harris

There’s now a place to take your old clothes

Two locations in Maple Ridge part of program

UNTRENDING: Taking a rest from tech fatigue

Give yourself permission to unplug recommends a Maple Ridge News columnist

Letter: Wake up world, scientists not wrong

Momentous change started by small groups

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge students plant metal poppies at legion ahead of Remembrance Day

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s School were invited to the legion on Monday

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Most Read