Old house ready to become new duplex. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Old Maple Ridge home finally settles in

Movers shifted it down the road a few metres

The historic Turnock-Morse house moved a few metres on Tuesday and settled down into what will be its final resting place on St. Anne Avenue.

An agreement between the City of Maple Ridge and the developer is allowing the preservation and renovation of that house, while new condos go up beside it on the property in Port Haney.

Over the winter, crews have been working on the foundation of the condo building and for the house. Once a concrete foundation wall is built, the house will be lowered down and secured to its final spot.

The complex is currently a jumble of concrete and rebar but site supervisor Joe Barkovich says that will change soon.

With the foundation ready, “it’s going to fly once we get the framers here.”

He expects the entire project to be complete by October, with a little luck.

“If everything falls into place, it should happen.”

But not only is it tough to get trades people, such as plumbers and electricians, rounding up timely delivery of construction materials is also a challenge in the hot Metro Vancouver housing market.

A property tax exemption for five years on the restored house, which will be turned into an duplex, is also part of the agreement.

The Cape Cod style home was built in 1938 by Joseph Turnock and is on the Maple Ridge heritage inventory. He and his wife, a few years later, gave the home to their daughter Iris, who had just married Garnet Robert Morse, ancestor to past Maple Ridge mayors Bell and Kathy Morse.

A notice in the Haney Weekly Gazette from August 1938 says, “Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Turnock are erecting a lovely new home on St. Ann, just across the corner from J. Nightingale. They expect to take up residence there some time in September.”

 

Old house ready to become new duplex. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Previous story
8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner
Next story
Health officials, police dealing with rash of overdoses in Vancouver, Victoria

Just Posted

Race the Ridge competition this weekend

Cycling in downtown Maple Ridge on Sunday

Arts Studio Tour celebrating 20 years with events

Public art displays at Maple Ridge libary Saturday

Maple Ridge downtown BIA wins awards

Recognized for Clean Team and Spring Treasure Hunt

Being Young: Tonight we say goodbye

‘There’s going to be cake and crying’ after THSS production of The Diary of Anne Frank

Old Maple Ridge home finally settles in

Movers shifted it down the road a few metres

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

29-year-old Mission inmate dies

Andrew Clark Crowder was serving four years for aggravated assault

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Most Read