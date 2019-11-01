NEWS File photo

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Once, twice, three times unlucky.

A Parksville woman had her vehicle vandalized three times in what RCMP call a series of mischief incidents, and police are looking for a suspect.

Oceanside RCMP say that on Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 23, a grey 2005 GMC Sierra parked outside a Morison Avenue home in Parksville had its windows smashed, tires slashed and paint scratched with a key.

Damages to the vehicle now total more than $2,500.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Business tagged with graffiti; fuel stolen from fire truck

“The owner has no idea who has caused the damages and is understandably upset that her vehicle has been a target of costly and unnerving mischief,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP in a release.

No damage to other vehicles in the area has been reported.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Const. Josefsson at 250-248-6111.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations
Next story
Man who died from Okanagan RCMP taser had mental health challenges, family says

Just Posted

Maple Ridge begging bylaw gets OK

Safer streets bylaw targets aggressive panhandling

Spooky Lane goes all out for Halloween

Residents of this popular Pitt Meadows street were expecting 1,000 trick or treaters

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows cops in Halloween spirit

Wishing everyone a safe night

Runners finish strong at zone championships

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes qualify for coming provincials

Chilliwack-Kent MLA says farmers are receiving threats of violence from animal rights activists

Laurie Throness introduced a bill to increase penalties for trespassing on farms

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

MAP: Climate change to put Pitt Meadows, Richmond and Ladner at risk of major river flood

Modelling shows that dikes would be insufficient to stop a previously unthinkable flood

Surrey apartment fire displaces close to 100 people Halloween night

Cause of three-alarm fire in 10600-block of 150th Street not yet known

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

‘It’s more than a lost pet, it’s a family member’: Rossland residents help find Molly the dog

Molly the dog didn’t find its way home; home found its way to Molly.

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Most Read