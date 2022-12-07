The driver of a vehicle that crashed along 232 Street was airlifted to hospital. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The driver of a vehicle that crashed along 232 Street was airlifted to hospital. (Neil Corbett/The News)

One airlifted to hospital after crash in Maple Ridge

232 Street was shut down to traffic

A single-vehicle accident due to a medical emergency has shut down a busy street in Maple Ridge.

First responders were called to the accident in the 12800 block of 232 Street at around 10:45 a.m., Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, where a truck jumped a curb and crashed through a hedge before coming to a rest just before a fence.

The call originally came in as an entrapment, but responders first on the scene discovered that the driver had experienced a medical emergency.

There was heavy damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, most notably the wheel.

An air ambulance was then activated to transport the lone occupant of the vehicle to the hospital.

Police closed 232 Street, advising motorists to plan an alternate route as, “roads will be closed for an extended period of time”.

Yennadon Elementary was placed on a hold and secure as their school field was used as a landing zone.

The hold and secure was lifted at about noon.

Is there more to the story? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman being sued by Surrey Animal Hospital for ‘defamation’ on TikTok responds
Next story
B.C. women push to end court-ordered silence placed on sexual assault victims

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows has hired Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca as the interim detachment commander as the city transitions toward an autonomous RCMP detachment. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hires interim detachment commander to lead new RCMP detachment

The driver of a vehicle that crashed along 232 Street was airlifted to hospital. (Neil Corbett/The News)
One airlifted to hospital after crash in Maple Ridge

Ann Fantin a volunteer with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society organizes items for Rudolph’s Recycle Gift Shoppe. (Special to The News)
Hundreds have registered for help with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Reading Buddies are teens who meet once a week for six weeks with a little buddy to share their love of reading and books. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Library offers volunteer opportunities for Maple Ridge teens