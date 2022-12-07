One airlifted to hospital after crash in Maple Ridge

The driver of a vehicle that crashed along 232 Street was airlifted to hospital. (Neil Corbett/The News)

A single-vehicle accident due to a medical emergency has shut down a busy street in Maple Ridge.

First responders were called to the accident in the 12800 block of 232 Street at around 10:45 a.m., Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, where a truck jumped a curb and crashed through a hedge before coming to a rest just before a fence.

Police are on scene at a motor vehicle incident on 232nd St at 128th Avenue. The roads will be closed for an extended period of time. Please plan an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XHdyYyEn1O — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) December 7, 2022

The call originally came in as an entrapment, but responders first on the scene discovered that the driver had experienced a medical emergency.

There was heavy damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, most notably the wheel.

An air ambulance was then activated to transport the lone occupant of the vehicle to the hospital.

Police closed 232 Street, advising motorists to plan an alternate route as, “roads will be closed for an extended period of time”.

Yennadon Elementary was placed on a hold and secure as their school field was used as a landing zone.

The hold and secure was lifted at about noon.

A Hold and Secure is in place at Yennadon Elementary as the school field is being used for a helicopter landing due to a medical emergency in the neighbourhood of the school. We will provide an update once the Hold and Secure is lifted. pic.twitter.com/FufvddAN6c — School District 42 (@sd42news) December 7, 2022

