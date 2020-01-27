One charged after jumping on car incident

Maple Ridge police ask public to consider impact of posting

Police have made an arrest in connection with a car-jumping incident Saturday on Dewdney Trunk Road, in Maple Ridge.

But Ridge Meadows RCMP are also asking for the public’s help when they see such incidents.

In a news release Monday, Mounties said that they received multiple complaints of a man jumping on a grey Mazda 3 near 210th Street.

“This incident was shared on social media before police received the video evidence, which caused much speculation,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

“We understand in this day and age, the allure of social media, but we want to remind the public that these are real people. Please consider the perspective of the victim and the fact that what you share, or when you share, may have an impact on the investigational outcome.

“There is always more to the before, during and after of an incident and not just a short video clip you see on social media,” Klaussner said.

A 30-year old Maple Ridge man is facing charges of assault and mischief and appears Monday in Port Coquitlam provincial court.



