One dead after collision in Surrey

One woman is dead and several people are injured after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 12:45 a.m. near the 128 Street and 80 Avenue intersection. A Honda mini-van received extensive front end damage and a Buick sedan sustained damage to its driver’s side.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, Surrey RCMP said occupants from both vehicles were transported to hospital and one woman has died.

“The driver of the Buick, a female in her 30’s, was later pronounced deceased at hospital. Two adults and two children are still in hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the release states.

Surrey’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

The intersection is expected to be fully re-opened this morning.

Multiple injuries reported after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photos)

