One dead after fiery crash near Agassiz

Agassiz RCMP report a 56-year-old man died Friday night

A 56-year-old-man was found deceased in a vehicle following a crash along the Lougheed Highway early Friday evening.

According to a statement from the Agassiz RCMP, at about 6:45 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2900 block of the Lougheed Highway. A Jeep Cherokee had lost control, striking the side of the mountain and causing it to roll over and catch on fire. The deceased man was the vehicle’s only occupant.

This section of the highway was shut own for about five hours while investigations were underway and it has since been re-opened. Contributing factors to this crash are under investigation and the B.C. Coroner Service is involved.

“”Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased individual as they deal with this tragic loss,” Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said in a statement.

The Agassiz RCMP remind drivers to use care especially when driving at night during this time of year. Darkness combined with wet road surfaces and near-freezing temperatures can severely impact driving conditions.

