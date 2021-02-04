One dead after motorcycle crash on Lougheed Highway in Mission

Emergency crews transport an empty stretcher near an ambulance. The patient appeared to have died in ambulance before being transported by a medevac helicopter. Shane MacKichan photo.

A crash in Mission yesterday resulted in the death of one person, after the victim was ejected from a motorcycle.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m., Feb. 3, at Lougheed Highway’s intersection with Coleman Street. The crash sent the victim over an embankment and on to rail tracks below, according to a news stringer on scene. He said it appeared the bike either collided with a vehicle, or a concrete barrier on the side of the road.

As emergency crews arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the victim, the stringer said, and the patient appeared to have died in an ambulance before being transported to hospital by a medevac helicopter, as the flight crew left the scene without the patient.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they received multiple emergency calls from the scene regarding one patient in need of medical care. They said several paramedic units were dispatched including the air ambulance, but no patient was transported to hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours as Mission RCMP officers and RCMP Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigated the scene.

[CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated there were two people on the bike, when in fact, there was only one. We were given conflicting information from the crash scene.]

Flight crews from the medevac helicopter. Shane MacKichan photo.