One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck on Highway 5 Thursday (Feb.9).

Const. Mike Moore, of the BC Highway Patrol, said the crash occurred just after noon between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, south of Barriere. Members of the Barriere RCMP, BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops and Clearwater, and Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services (CARS) attended.

“Highway 5 is currently closed in both directions at this time, and a time of re-opening is undetermined at this point,” Moore said. “BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation, which is in the early stages.”

Drive B.C. currently lists Highway 5 as closed until at least 9 p.m. Detours are available via Highways 1, 24 or 97. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Lawyers recommend 14 years for one of two men who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford
Next story
‘There are kids under the bus’: Quebec parents recount moments after bus hit daycare

Just Posted

Etienne Siew was one of the performers showcased at last year’s Music on the Wharf concerts. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Deadline for Music on the Wharf applications fast approaching

Ridge Meadows RCMP marked their largest-ever seizure of fentanyl, along with other hard drugs on the Feb. 2, 2022 bust in Maple Ridge and New Westminster. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Charges laid against three individuals involved in Maple Ridge drug operation

Currently, Meadow Ridge Moose are just one point out of first place in the South Coast Women’s Hockey League. (Facebook)
Meadow Ridge Moose aim for first place

The Golden Ears Jazz Band (Facebook/Special to The News)
An evening of dessert and dance in Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image