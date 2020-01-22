One dead following pedestrian collision in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on 24 Avenue near 188 Street

A 55-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning near the 188 Street and 24 Avenue intersection. (Aaron Hinks photo)

One man has died following a pedestrian collision in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood this morning.

Emergency crews were seen racing to the area of 24 Avenue near 188 Street just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, one person could be seen in the middle of the road receiving CPR.

As of 9 a.m., police remained on the scene investigating, and a white tent could be seen covering an area of the road in front of a west-facing white pickup truck. Yellow police tape surrounded the scene, and a pair of shoes could be seen scattered on the road nearby.

In a news release issued just after 9:30 a.m., police confirmed a 55-year-old man died of injuries suffered in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, the release adds.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken the lead and the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services unit has been tasked out.

Police have asked the public to stay clear of the area. Anyone with dash-cam footage or other information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

