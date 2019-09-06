One dead following shooting in South Surrey

Police say altercation occurred in the 1600-block of 160 Street early Friday morning

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is in South Surrey this morning following a shooting that fatally injured one person.

According to a news release issued by Surrey RCMP, police responded to an altercation in the 1600-block of 160 Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday.

“Upon police attendance, an adult victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds,” the release states.

“Despite all attempts to revive the individual the victim succumbed to their injuries.”

The release adds that “the parties are known to one another and there is no public safety risk known at this time.”

No information regarding the victim’s gender, age or hometown was provided.

At 10:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP announced on Twitter that two people had been taken into custody, and that IHIT has “taken conduct of the investigation.”

Investigators on the scene were focusing attention on one house on the southwest corner of 160 Street and Alder Place. Police tape could be seen in the backyard.

Surrey bylaw officers were also on scene before 9 a.m. and removed a large black dog from the scene.

Police have advised that traffic will be affected in the area “for an unknown amount of time,” with 160 Street originally closed in both directions between 16 Avenue and Alder Place. At 8:45 a.m., southbound traffic on 160 Street was being diverted at Lilac Drive.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

