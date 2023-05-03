A shooting in Surrey has left one person dead from Tuesday, May 2 in the 14800 block of 108 Ave. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One dead in targeted B.C. shooting

Shooting happened Tuesday (May 2) night in 14800 block of 108 Ave. in Surrey

A targeted shooting in Surrey Tuesday night has left one man dead and investigators looking for a suspect.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 2), police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the area of 108 Avenue and 148 Street in Surrey. One man was found in “critical condition,” but died after being taken to hospital.

A freelance photographer on scene noted that at least two people were shot and multiple bullet holes were seen on a black Dodge SUV.

“Initial information indicates this was a targeted incident. IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) has taken conduct of the investigation and are working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP to gather evidence,” reads a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward, as well as anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
