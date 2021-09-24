One dock removed, one to go at Pitt Meadows park

Katzie First Nation IR#1 dock also in a “serious state of disrepair”

Signs rwent up in July about the removal of two westerly docks at the park. (Special to The News)

One of the boat docks in disrepair at Grant Narrows Regional Park has been removed from the site.

The most westerly dock was removed on Monday, Sept. 21 with a second middle dock to be removed some time in the future.

“The ‘middle’ dock will be removed but a specific timeline is not yet clear,” explained Tyler Hooper, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

Signs went up July 2 advising boaters to remove all moored boats and warning others not to use the docks.

A Katzie First Nation dock is now in the same condition.

In a public service announcement dated Sept. 17, Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George and councillors Rick Bailey, David Kenworthy, and Lisa Adams, advised that the their main dock, IR#1 has also failed and is now in a “serious state of disrepair”.

They are concerned about the safety risk to community members using the dock.

The Nation is able to perform emergency repairs to the dock under its Land Code, reported Chief and council, and they are now working with the private company contracted by the province to remove the two Grant Narrows docks, to salvage materials for temporary, emergency repairs.

“This work was not previously planned, but the decision was made to salvage these materials because of the emergency situation that has developed at Katzie IR#1,” they noted, adding the dock is private for use by Katzie First Nation members only.

The Ministry said they are still in discussions with government partners about the long-term management of Grant Narrows park, but the talks have been impacted by a number of unforeseen circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the wildfire response over the summer.

“We have not yet secured an operator for the site,” said the Ministry spokesperson, adding they cannot offer a specific timeline for an operator to return to the site at the moment.