One hurt in Maple Ridge gunshot incident

One person was hurt in a shooting incident in Maple Ridge early Saturday morning.
Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Noelie Royant said officers responded to a report of a “single gunshot” fired in the 11400-block of 207th Street just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 11.
The injured person, a male, was taken to hospital with a “non-life-threatening” injury, Royant said.
More details were expected to be released Monday.
A witness to the incident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News that after the sound of a shot was heard, at least four police cruisers and multiple officers could be observed at the scene.
People in the house were “called out into the lawn via [police] loudspeakers,” the witness related.
Two were taken into custody at the scene, the witness noted.
“I asked one of the officers if it was a gunshot, and they said ‘yes’,” the witness added.
The witness said it was “not the first time” police have been called to one of two houses that police were attending, that a recent fire at the same location had attracted RCMP interest.
