One in cardiac arrest after crash in Maple Ridge

A sedan and pickup were involved in an accident that sent one to hospital just south of Lougheed Highway on 228 Street. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

A woman was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 9, after a crash in Maple Ridge.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. just south of the corner of 228 Street and Lougheed Highway and involved a grey Volkswagen sedan and a black Toyota pickup.

Lougheed highway and 228th will be closed due to a serious motor vehicle incident. Please plan an alternate route. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/y4WRUG2cIB — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) December 10, 2020

Witnesses say the truck was in the eastbound lane of Lougheed Highway turning right onto 228 Street and the sedan was travelling westbound along Lougheed turning left when they collided.

Two people were in the sedan where an elderly female on the passenger side had to be extricated.

The patient was transported to hospital about 20 minutes after she was removed from the vehicle.

One person was in the truck

It is unknown, at this time, if there were other injuries.

• More to follow when information becomes available

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridge



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.