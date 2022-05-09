One killed in Maple Ridge crash

One person died in a crash Saturday night in Whonnock.
The accident happened at around 11:20 p.m. on May 7, on 112 Avenue at 275 Street, where a single vehicle collided with a parked vehicle in a driveway.
Three crews from the Maple Ridge fire department responded to the call, said assistant fire chief James Clelland.
First arriving crews performed CPR on the person until paramedics in an advanced life support ambulance arrived on scene who declared one person deceased, he said.
According to online posts, 112 Avenue was shut down for a long period of time after the accident and was opened by noon on May 8.
