(File)

(File)

One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Mounties are investigating after multiple people were stabbed in a rural area near Kelowna early Sunday morning (March 28).

Just before 2 a.m., West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP officers flooded an area near Postill Lake, where they found five people had been stabbed at a bush party.

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to the hospital. The RCMP did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

One adult male has been arrested and is in police custody.

A social media post from a man claiming to be the father of one of the victims alleged his high school-aged son and some friends were having a bush party at Postill Lake when a group people in their 20s showed up. The man claims a fight broke out between the two groups and one man stabbed multiple people. The man said his son is now at home resting and “everyone is going to pull through.”

At least some of the victims are students of Rutland Senior Secondary (RSS) in Kelowna. School District 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal told the Capital News the district’s critical incident response team has been coordinating counselling supports with the school’s principal to provide services to any students or staff who request help.

The RCMP believes there is no risk to the public and is requesting that anyone with information call the West Kelowna detachment at 250-768-2880.

Police are expected to release more information on the incident soon.

ORIGINAL:

Six people were taken to hospital early Sunday morning after an incident near the Kelowna International Airport.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says six ambulances and a supervisor vehicle responded to an area near Postill Drive and Old Vernon Road just before 2 a.m., picking up six patients.

BCEHS would not confirm any information regarding the age of the patients or the circumstances of their injuries. Social media reports allege the patients are minors, victims of a stabbing.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for comment and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

READ MORE: Interior Health expands downtown Kelowna outreach health centre

READ MORE: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds
Next story
Maple Ridge facility recognized for oil return program

Just Posted

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Seniors ages 73+ can now book COVID vaccine appointments in Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal

Schedule has moved up for the two Lower Mainland health authorities

Sebastian Fralic at oil collection kiosk at Maple Ridge recycling depot. (News files)
Maple Ridge facility recognized for oil return program

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society ranks number two in the province by BC Used Oil Management

Lori Morrison captured this recent sunset picture from a vantage point in Maple Ridge that makes it appear as if the sky is on fire. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A sky on fire

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

A local Grade 6 student has written about safety concerns in her neighbourhood because of a lack of crosswalks. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
LETTER: Student concerned for pedestrian safety in her Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Many would benefit from crosswalk, Kanaka Creek Elementary student writes

(Black Press Media files)
Strong winds batter Lower Mainland with snow expected for eastern Fraser Valley highways

Up to 25 centimetres of snow expected on some mountain passes

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

A supporter waves on the honking vehicles as they leave Mission Memorial Hospital. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
PHOTOS: Nurses protest violence in workplace with drive-by rally across Fraser Valley

Motorcade of 18 vehicles visits Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford hospitals

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Most Read