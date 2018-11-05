One man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

Homicide detective say there’s no risk to the public

Homicide police are investigating after an “altercation” resulted in the death of one man in Port Coquitlam Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a report came in of a disturbance at a residence in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Police arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

A second man was arrested at the home in connection to the first man’s death.

Police said that the parties were known to each other and there is no risk to the public.

“Detectives will be methodically going through the crime scene, collecting all the forensic evidence available,” said. Cpl. Jang.

“IHIT will be conducting an extensive canvas of the neighbourhood for video surveillance footage and witnesses.”

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

Most Read