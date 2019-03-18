The 2019 BC Spring Holstein Show is Friday, March 22 starting at 8 a.m. at Chilliwack Heritage Park, with judge Mark Rueth from Oxford, Wisconsin presiding. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress file)

One of the biggest cow shows in Canada is coming back to the ‘Wack

Prize money of $240,000 is on offer at the spring Holstein show Friday at Chilliwack Heritage Park

The British Columbia Spring Holstein Show is coming back to the ‘Wack for 2019.

It’s been a while since the spring show was in Chilliwack, having been hosted in Abbotsford in recent years.

Tom DeGroot, who is an associate judge at past shows, said people interested in breeding and exhibiting champion Holsteins have been streaming into Chilliwack from across North America, for the “second biggest show” in Canada.

He has a Quebec farmer billeted at his place in Rosedale.

The spring show is among the largest of its kind in Canada with 2019 prize money totalling $240,000. The spring Holstein show is being held in conjunction with the Westcoast Classic Sale 2019 on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 260 cattle are entered into the spring show.

“It’s quite a big deal to have an event like that here,” said DeGroot. “The hotels and restaurants will be busy.”

The 2019 BC Spring Holstein Show gets going on Friday, March 22 starting at 8 a.m. at Chilliwack Heritage Park, with judge Mark Rueth from Oxford, Wisconsin on duty.

There’s significant prize money up for grabs with a $20,000 prize each to be given for the Grand Champion, Premier Breed and Premier Exhibitor categories. Intermediate Champ wins $15,000, while Reserve Champion and R&W Champion each have a $10,000 prize at stake.

READ MORE: Ag Tour shows ag diversity

READ MORE: Spotlight on outstanding young farmers

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm
Next story
UPDATE: Tesla driver dies in fiery crash in Coquitlam

Just Posted

UPDATE: Styrofoam melting machine the cause of Saturday’s fire in Pitt Meadows

Fire spread quickly to surrounding Styrofoam and lumber

Looking Back: Books and haircuts

What do they have in common?

Bees facing high mortality after long, hard winter

Some Pitt Meadows beekeepers seeing half of their hives die

Pitt Meadows hits record high

Environment Canada put Pitt Meadows at 19 C

Celebrate the best of B.C. film at the ACT in Maple Ridge

The Festival of B.C. Film takes place Mar. 23 and 24

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

One of the biggest cow shows in Canada is coming back to the ‘Wack

Prize money of $240,000 is on offer at the spring Holstein show Friday at Chilliwack Heritage Park

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

VIDEO: Race and sport examined at new We Are Hockey exhibit in Abbotsford

UFV SASI hosting exhibit looking at hockey history and race

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Warm weather to increase avalanche risk: Avalanche Canada

Most Read