Rodney Stafford, father of slain eight-year-old Woodstock girl Victoria Stafford, reads his victim impact statement to the media following Michael Rafferty’s sentencing hearing in London Ontario, Tuesday, May 15, 2012. Rodney Stafford says his daughter Victoria’s killer Michael Rafferty has been transferred from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security penitentiary. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press)

One of Tori Stafford’s killers transferred to medium-security prison

Michael Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford

Rodney Stafford says his daughter Victoria’s killer Michael Rafferty has been transferred from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security penitentiary.

Stafford says he learned today that the transfer happened in March.

Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford.

Stafford wrote on Facebook that over the past three months Correctional Service of Canada and the federal government have been hiding that both people responsible for taking his daughter’s life have been “working their way to luxury.”

Stafford learned earlier this year that Terri-Lynne McClintic, who was also sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the first-degree murder Tori, had been transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge.

READ MORE: McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

He urged the Liberal government to reverse her transfer and months later, he said she was moved out of the Saskatchewan healing lodge and into a medium security institution for women.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report
Next story
Omar Khadr to ask for Canadian passport to travel, permission to speak to sister

Just Posted

UPDATE: Maple Ridge fire department investigating tent blaze at Anita Place

Third fire at homeless camp in 18 months.

O’Neill a homegrown power hitter

Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge made his major league debut this past season

Students rock out at Maple Ridge secondary

MRSS Rock Band students put on their first performance at lunchtime on Dec. 7.

Pitt Meadows council looking for place of remembrance

No place in the city for people to grieve said Simpson

Untrending: Planning to enjoy an un-Christmas

‘I find the festive season kind of magical’

VIDEO: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Lorax spotted playing near Comox Harbour

Man charged with attempted murder in Chilliwack River Valley deemed mentally unfit

Father says son has schizophrenia; Law professor say too many with mental illness in jail

Lawyer for Chinese exec detained by Canada says it’s ‘inconceivable’ she would flee

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Omar Khadr to ask for Canadian passport to travel, permission to speak to sister

He spent years in U.S. detention at Guantanamo Bay after he was caught when he was 15

One of Tori Stafford’s killers transferred to medium-security prison

Michael Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Military closes book on oft-criticized support unit for ill, injured troops

The transition unit will provide support and services to military members struggling with physical and mental injuries so they can return to work.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Canucks centre scored two goals and six assists in three games

Protester says Canada doing U.S. ‘dirty work’ outside Huawei exec’s bail hearing

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive.

Most Read