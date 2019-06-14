Three people were seriously injured in a crash Friday morning on Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Two others taken by ground ambulance following crash Friday morning

One person has been airlifted following a head-on collision Friday morning in Abbotsford.

The crash involving an SUV and a sedan took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Clearbrook Road just south of King Road.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said one person was airlifted and two others were taken by ground ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

She said Clearbrook Road will be closed in both directions between King and Huntingdon roads until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.

This was the second crash on Clearbrook Road in less than 14 hours. On Thursday at about 8 p.m., a motorcylist crashed into a light standard in the area of Clearbrook and Sherwood Crescent.

The 42-year-old rider remains in hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into light pole in Abbotsford

RELATED: Two rushed to hospital after dirt bike crash in Maple Ridge


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season
Next story
Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

Just Posted

Maple Ridge removes proposed affordable housing requirement

Looking at development fees to pay for social housing fund

Maple Ridge driver in Dash for Dads

Racing this weekend in Mission

Burrards blast Thunder 14-4

Maple Ridge club alone atop WLA standings

Council hears competing interests for Pitt Meadows water

Farms or fish? Conservationists and farmers offer viewpoints

Boat accident victims loved outdoor adventure

Two men from Maple Ridge were killed in Okanagan boat collision

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

Mom concerned about mould, ventilation issues at Surrey school

District says it is investigating and will look at other ways to ‘increase airflows’

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Two others taken by ground ambulance following crash Friday morning

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

Most Read