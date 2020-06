The train hit the vehicle at tracks near Maple Crescent and 203 St.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, Fire, Ambulance and CP Rail police responded to a collision between a train and a car on Tuesday night in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge Fire Chief Howard Exner said they received the call at 6:50 p.m and that the lone occupant of the vehicle was sent to hospital.

