A car caught fire against the back of a building in Maple Ridge on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan–THE NEWS)

One person with asthma was rescued from a balcony after a vehicle caught fire against the back of a building in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were called to the back alley of a building in the 22200 block of 119 Avenue at about noon where a blue, two-door Saturn was on fire.

Several of the suites had to be evacuated.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries or what caused the fire.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were on scene investigating.

