Have you received your voting package? (Black Press file)

One week left: 37% of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Deadline to submit ballots was extended to Friday, Dec. 7

Elections BC says 37 per cent of voting packages in the electoral reform referendum have been returned, and 31 per cent of them have been screened a week before ballots must be received.

The deadline for getting the mail-in packages was extended to next Friday, with an extra seven days added due to rotating strikes at Canada Post.

Elections BC says the highest number of returns at just over 46 per cent came from the Vancouver Island riding of Parksville-Qualicum, a jump from 29 per cent a week ago.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Surrey-Green Timbers had the lowest returns at 17.8 per cent, up from 9.7 per cent last week.

Voters must decide whether they want to keep the current first-past-the-post system or change to a form of proportional representation for the next election in May 2021.

Any move away from the current system would require a vote of 50 per cent plus one in favour.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against blockade
Next story
UPDATE: Elderly man remains in hospital after Lougheed crash

Just Posted

UPDATE: Elderly man remains in hospital after Lougheed crash

Air ambulance landed at Kanaka Creek elementary in Maple Ridge.

Man ran over by dump truck during tire change

Gofundme page started for Aldergrove businessman injured in Maple Ridge

It’s Christmas, in Maple Ridge’s park

Santa Claus Parade this Saturday

TransLink helps with Maple Ridge roads

Another $391K yearly

Christmas poetry reading and book sale at the ACT

A special night of Christmas poetry readings by the Holy Wow Poets

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

One week left: 37% of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Deadline to submit ballots was extended to Friday, Dec. 7

Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against blockade

LNG company applied to enforce access to lands blocked by hereditary-chief-supported Unist’ot’en camp.

B.C.’s responsible gambling program expands to all gaming centres

GameSense to operate at more locations and in cozier environments

Langley kennel owner goes to court over tickets for barking dogs

A judge threw the decision back to the Township for a new ruling.

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Admitted to taking down endangered trees: Lake Louise ski resort to be sentenced

A total of 132 trees were removed, but the actual number of endangered whitebark pine has been disputed

‘Uber for snow removal:’ New app inspired by Canada’s winter weather

Homeowners can download the app for free and set up a profile, including location, size of driveway and how many cars park there

Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in 3rd quarter

Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter compared with 2.9 per cent in the second quarter

Most Read