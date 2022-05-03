Online campaign raises funds for Abbotsford man seriously injured in hit-and-run

Dale Lylyk, 38, remains in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on April 26

Dale Lylyk of Abbotsford remains on life support after being struck by a car while he was walking on Hillcrest Avenue on April 26. The driver left the scene but turned himself in to police three days later.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of the man who suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Abbotsford on April 26.

Dale Lylyk, 38, was walking on Hillcrest Avenue just east of Clearbrook Road around midnight when he was hit by the driver of a Toyota 4Runner who left the scene.

Police on Thursday (April 28) released video of the suspect vehicle, and they announced the following day that a 24-year-old man had come forward to say he was the driver.

The investigation is continuing and no charges have yet been laid.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Lylyk’s mom, Michele, said her son remains on life support, and his future is uncertain.

“He will need months of physio if he is able to survive. He has a very long journey ahead of him. They do not know if he will have brain damage,” the GoFundMe page states.

Michele said the first hurdle her son must pass is brain swelling, and the next is taking him off the medications that are leaving him in an induced coma.

“If he can survive that milestone, the next one is removing the tubes to see if he can do this on his own,” she wrote.

Money from the GoFundMe campaign is being used to cover gas expenses for Michele to visit Dale in New Westminster and for any furture expenses related to his care.

The page can be found by searching “Hit and Run Victim Dale Lylyk” at gofundme.com.

