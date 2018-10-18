Online fundraiser to cover funeral costs of motorcyclist killed in collision

Larry Nizio died after he was involved in a collision Oct. 12 while riding his motorcycle. An online campaign has now been started to help raise money to cover funeral costs.

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help cover the costs of the funeral for a motorcyclist who died in a collision in Abbotsford last week.

Larry Nizio – whose nickname was “Lazer” – died in hospital after a crash with a pickup truck on Friday, Oct. 12.

The collision took place just after 4:30 p.m. Police say both Nizio and the driver of the pickup were travelling south on Sumas Way and making a left turn onto Marshall Road when the crash took place in the intersection.

Nizio, 37, was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries the following day. The 42-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured and remained on scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and police say it will take some time to sort out all the circumstances, as they have received conflicting reports about what occurred.

Nizio was the manager of the Abbotsford Central location of Craftsman Collision on South Fraser Way and the father of a five-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.

A GoFundMe account created by his friends is raising money for funeral costs, with any leftover funds going to his mom and kids.

The account can be accessed by searching “Larry Lazer Nizio Memorial Fund” at gofundme.com.