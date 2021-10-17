Online survey about Maple Ridge’s heritage plan

Historic Haney House in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives P01046/Special to the News)

Is there a piece of Maple Ridge history that you feel needs to be protected and celebrated? You can have your say.

The Community Heritage Commission is reviewing and updating the City of Maple Ridge’s Heritage Plan, and is seeking feedback through an online survey.

The Community Heritage Commission would like to know what heritage initiatives should be prioritized, what areas of the heritage program can be improved, and new actions items.

The current Heritage Plan was updated in 2013 and was designed to provide the city with an effective, sustainable, and realistic strategic plan of action over the past seven years. The plan outlines goals and actions that assist in managing, maintaining, and conserving valuable community heritage resources now and for the future, and serves as advice to city council.

There was a heritage plan virtual open house earlier this month, and an power point presentation is available.

Bring your ideas to the survey, which will close on Oct. 27 at midnight.