Onni and Pitt Meadows agreeing on business park development

Onni and the City of Pitt Meadows have agreed on the appearance, buffers and other issues for phases three and four of the Golden Ears Business Park.

The city of Pitt Meadows and its largest developer have a good faith agreement for a coming business park development.

Pitt Meadows council approved a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Onni for the Golden Ears Business Park (GEBP) phases three and four. The MOU outlines objectives and concerns of each party and serves to provide guidance to Onni in its application for a development permit, said a city press release.

“The MOU is a document that outlines important high-level aspirations of each party and commitment to work in good faith during discussions towards the various desires and outcomes,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “Council remains focused on achieving the best design components for GEBP phases three and four, for the city and our community. These include enhancements to noise mitigation, buffering and setbacks, trails and green/viewscapes, and road management and safety.”

The GEBP is located west of the Golden Ears Bridge and east of the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport. Consisting of four project phases, the business park encompasses 76.5 hectares (189 acres) of land, is zoned as light industrial, and includes retail, office and warehouse spaces.

Both phases are located on Harris Road, near Airport Way.

Dingwall said the company is expected to begin construction on phase three in less than a year.

A canopy to shelter commercial vehicles during outdoor loading and unloading is being considered for Phase 3. Onni is looking for opportunities to incorporate adequate buffering, landscaping and noise attenuation measures that are consistent with the city’s form and character guidelines.

“Staff and Council are working with Onni to align the GEBP phases three and four as closely as possible with the South Harris Business Park Design Guidelines adopted by council in 2019,” said CAO Mark Roberts.

“Certain aspects of the application are being discussed directly with Onni (i.e. traffic management). At the same time, the form and character of the developments are being discussed at the advisory design panel where members from various professions are providing input and advice to the applicant and the city, all of which will be brought back before Council with recommendations.”

Prior to council approval of the development permit for phases three and four, council will host an engagement and priorities committee (EPC) meeting to engage with the community on building design, construction impacts, neighbourhood livability, landscaping and berms.

