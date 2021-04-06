Phase four of the Golden Ears Business Park is before Pitt Meadows council for a development permit application. (Special to The News)

Phase four of the Golden Ears Business Park is before Pitt Meadows council for a development permit application. (Special to The News)

Onni’s designs “massive improvement” in Pitt Meadows says Meachen

Council reviews fourth phase of Golden Ears Business Park

The fourth and final phase of Onni’s Golden Ears Business Park will be a single 80,000 square metre building, and Pitt Meadows city councillors say its design is an improvement on the first two phases.

Councillors reviewed plans for phase four of the industrial park, and allowed the public to ask questions, at a March 30 meeting of the Engagement and Priorities Committee.

“From where we started, to where we are today, after what we inherited, the project that we’re looking at now is a massive, massive improvement over what it could have been” said Coun. Bob Meachen, who chaired the meeting.

He was a council representative on the city’s advisory design panel. Most of the group’s suggestions regarding form, character and other issues were incorporated by Onni in the building design.

The building will have tilt-up concrete panels with architectural treatments such as faux wood, some ground-floor glazing, more variety in colours, recessed entries with canopies and maximum building height of 12 metres. There will be green space buffers and landscaping around the perimeter.

The first two phases of Onni’s business park are built and businesses have moved in. Phase three has an approved development permit from the city, and some building permits. Phase four is at the stage of development permit application. A building permit would follow the development permit stage.

Phase three will be three separate buildings, but the fourth phase will be a single building with 864,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space and offices.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 outbreak among City of Pitt Meadows works crews

Eric Hughes, vice president of development with Onni, attended the Zoom meeting. He noted there will be a berm, 2.7 metres high, on the east and southern borders of the property, with plantings to create a barrier between the industrial park and its residential neighbours.

“The tenants we have been speaking with are definitely aware of being a good neighbour, and the concerns about noise, which is one of the key reasons we located all the loading on the west side of the building,” Hughes said.

Among the public questions was the openness of the parking lots, and a caller noted young people drive recklessly there, as they “race around and do donuts.”

Hughes answered that there will be speed bumps installed in the earlier phases and some traffic calming measures in the last two phases.

READ ALSO: Port authority puts pause on Pitt Meadows overpass

There were also public concerns about pedestrian safety. City staff noted there will be new sidewalks in the area, and roundabouts on Airport Way will be converted to signalized crossings. The city will consider reducing the speed limit below the current 60 km/h on Airport Way.

The public asked if there will be retail stores, including coffee shops, as allowed in the zoning. Hughes responded it will depend on the tenants, but it would most likely be in phase three.

Onni will own the entire business park, and lease the space.

The meeting was strictly for public engagement, and the development permit still needs council approval.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

Just Posted

Architect’s drawing of Onni’s Golden Ears Business Park Phase four. (Special to The News)
Onni’s designs “massive improvement” in Pitt Meadows says Meachen

Council reviews fourth phase of Golden Ears Business Park

Greene’s ring was found on a boardwalk in Prince Edward Island. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman’s lost ring found on P.E.I. boardwalk

Melissa Greene’s father carved the Haida-design gold ring for her 19th birthday

Scott Sarai has launched Love-19, a campaign to help local business during the pandemic. (Special to The News)
Spreading the love to businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Gift card giveaway helps local businesses suffering during the lockdown

There’s room for all users on the dikes and trails in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. Everyone just has to be aware and courteous of one and other. (HUB’s Janet Dwillies/Special to The News)
CYCLING: Increasing use of dikes and trails sparks quick review of trail etiquette

Long-time cycling advocate speaks of new bike maps, HUB website, and resources available this spring

A small memorial to Rich Goulet at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Petitioners want Pitt Meadows gym named for Goulet

Online petition gathering thousands of names quickly

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

A body was found after a fire in a basement suite in Surrey at 96 Avenue and 117B Street on Monday, April 5. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man, 49, found dead inside Surrey home as fire crews knock down blaze

Police say no foul play is expected

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Trent Miner turned aside all 30 shots he faced to secure his third straight shutout as the Vancouver Giants defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 Monday, April 5 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Trent Miner’s third shutout leads Vancouver Giants to 4-0 victory

Second Giants goaltender to ever record three straight shutouts

Frank Ludwig in the control room. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Most Read