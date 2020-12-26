People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

Ontario on Saturday confirmed its two first cases of a variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom, marking the first time the more contagious strain had been detected in Canada.

The province’s associate chief medical officer of health said in a news release that the cases are a couple from Durham Region, just east of Toronto, with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts.

“Durham Region Health Department has conducted case and contact investigation and Ontario is working in collaboration with our federal counterparts at the Public Health Agency of Canada,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe said in a statement.

The new variant is believed to spread easier and faster than the original version of the disease but is not believed to be more deadly.

The provincial government said in a news release that there is no evidence to suggest that the Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant.

The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom but has since been detected in several other countries, including Denmark, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.

The Ontario government noted the discovery of the variant was “not unexpected” due to international travel, and repeated a call for the federal government to increase testing at airports.

“Recognizing the potential increased risk that inbound international travelers may pose with this new variant, the province continues to call on the federal government to urgently partner with Ontario to implement testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport,” the news release read.

“Regardless of whether federal support is forthcoming, the Ontario government is prepared to act on its own to implement an airport testing program.”

Canada previously announced a travel ban on all flights arriving from the UK until January 6, 2021 in an effort to contain the variant.

READ MORE: People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

The announcement came as Ontario began a provincewide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The province has reported more than 2,000 cases 12 days in a row, including 2,142 new positive tests on Saturday and 2,159 cases from Christmas Day.

There were also 81 additional deaths during those days, the provincial government said.

Under the new rules that came into effect on Boxing Day, restaurants in Ontario can only provide takeout, drive through and delivery, including the sale of alcohol.

Ontario has joined Manitoba and Quebec in closing non-essential retail stores for in-person shopping, while supermarkets and pharmacies must follow rules for distancing and limiting capacity.

The new rules are having an effect on Boxing Day shopping, which is forcing bargain hunters in many parts of the country to look online for deals instead of lining up and crowding into stores in person.

Other provinces have put limits on in-store capacity as officials urge Canadians to stay home and limit contacts as much as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Ontario’s new measures remain in effect in southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for the less-affected northern regions on Jan. 9.

In Quebec, a province-wide lockdown went into effect Friday, with businesses deemed non-essential ordered to remain closed until at least Jan. 11. The province did not publish data on the number of new infections or deaths on Friday or Saturday.

Government websites for Manitoba and Saskatchewan also indicated those provinces would not provide updates on Saturday.

Alberta reported an estimated 1,200 new cases on Dec. 24 and about 900 on Christmas Day, according to a modified update provided by the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter that hospitalizations and intensive care numbers also increased slightly each day.

New Brunswick reported two new cases on Saturday, and said both were related to travel.

Officials also reported possible exposure sites on three recent Air Canada flights into New Brunswick.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusHealthOntario

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Asian cultural society makes large donation

Just Posted

Theodora Lind shared a series of scenic pictures taken around her hometown of Maple Ridge, most discovered while out walking through local parks and pathways. (Special to The News)
SHARE: So much to see while strolling

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Members of the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society presented a cheque for $12,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Special to The NEWS)
South Asian cultural society makes large donation

More than $3,000 to food bank recently, $12,000 to hospital foundation

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa
LETTERS: Kids asking Santa to feed and pray for the ‘homelis’

A common thread of compassion for those without comes in letters from Grade 1 Maple Ridge class

Maple Ridge’s Rosemary Shea and her two dogs, Macy and Sage, “went for a drive looking to get above the fog for some pictures of the mountains, and we found these fields.” The were among the first to let loose and frolic amid the snow on the Ruskin playing fields. “Our dogs had a blast running around on the fields,” she shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: First to frolic on snow-covered Ruskin fields

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Gift packages will be delivered to every senior at Ridge Meadows Hospital this Christmas. (Special to The News)
Senior patients at Ridge Meadows Hospital get visit from Santa

They are among more than 500 on Christmas list for Operation Santa for Seniors

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a home in the 2000blk 200th St in the Fernridge neighbourhood for a report of a house fire. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Langley firefighters respond to two-alarm fire Saturday morning

No injuries have been reported and cause of fire is still under investigation

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Most Read