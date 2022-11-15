Operation Red Nose returns to some Lower Mainland cities after COVID-19

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will not offer the safe ride service

Rudy, the Operation Red Nose mascot, will not be in Maple Ridge this year, as the safe ride service makes a limited comeback. (Black Press files)

Operation Red Nose is returning to some communities around B.C. this month, but Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows will not benefit from the safe ride program this holiday season.

After two years parked due to COVID-19, Operation Red Nose has launched its 27th annual road safety campaign last week. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, motorists in Burnaby, Chilliwack, Kamloops, New Westminster, Prince George, Tri-Cities, and Williams Lake will be able to have an additional option to get home safely after a festive night out.

Across Canada, a total of 75 communities will benefit from the safe ride service this year.

Operation Red Nose is a non-profit organization with a mission to encourage responsible behaviour and prevent impaired driving. Volunteers make sure that clients and their vehicles get home safe. The organization also supports youth and amateur sports projects, and 100 per cent of the funds raised through the safe ride service are kept in the host communities.

READ ALSO: Santa Claus parade returns to downtown Maple Ridge

Its loss locally is felt my members of the organization, including Ridge Meadows volunteer coordinator Kate Doucette.

“I hope we get it back, up and running next year,” said Doucette. “We were busy – most nights it was well used.”

Doucette noted the funds raised also went to KidSport, and helped local kids participate in sports by funding their expenses.

She has helped with registration for softball, referred parents to KidSport, and calls it “an amazing organization.”

So, a group of volunteers giving holiday revellers a safe ride home, collecting donations that help kids get involved in sports, does a lot of good for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“I would be happy to get involved again,” Doucette said.

Doucette noted that many of the local Red Nose volunteers are seniors, and more worried about sharing a vehicle with strangers as COVID-19 cases increase.

For those using Operation Red Nose in other communities, information is available at operationnezrouge.com, and the safe ride service can be accessed by phone by downloading a mobile app.