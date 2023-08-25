Helicopters attack the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 18, hours after it erupted. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Helicopters attack the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 18, hours after it erupted. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Osoyoos residents heading home as wildfire northeast of Keremeos improves

The blaze remains at 1,830 hectares

Local residents were delighted on Thursday night when the evacuation orders surrounding the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire northeast of Keremeos were lifted.

Favourable weather conditions have caused low fire activity in recent days. Because of this, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has been rescinded the order. Evacuation alerts remain and residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. An interactive map showing current evacuation orders and alerts is available at emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

On Thursday, the fire received continued aviation support and crews executed small hand ignitions to reinforce guards and help with terrain. Wildfire crews also continue to use heavy machinery to battle the fire. Protection crews also remain on the scene for structures in the areas.

The size of the blaze remains at 1,830 hectares.

Wildfire crews continue to use heavy machinery to battle the fire and create machine guards and structure lines. Protection crews also remain on the scene for structures in the areas.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Lots of Lake Country residents heading home as Clarke Creek wildfire is held

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cathedral Lake Lodge confirmed safe as crews continue to battle wildfire southwest of Keremeos

Just Posted

The 2023 Senior AA Provincial Championship will take place at Larry Walker Field and Hammond Stadium from Sept. 1 to 4. (The News files)
Senior AA baseball provincials come to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Docent Program at the ACT Art Gallery is a volunteer opportunity where people are trained about exhibiting artists, new art processes, and the stories behind the pieces, and then they share their knowledge with visitors. (Les Raskewicz photography)
Volunteers needed at arts centre in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge city hall says a brown lawn is in vogue this summer, with a watering ban in effect.(Neil Corbett/The News)
Brown lawns are in vogue says Maple Ridge city hall

Roundabouts will be replaced with light-controlled intersections along Airport Way at Harris Road and Bonson Road. (Google Maps/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows roundabout transition marred with safety concerns from residents